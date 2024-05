ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gary, a 7-year-old cat is looking for a loving home.

He’s polydactyl which means he has a couple of extra toes. he can even use his extra toes to pick up treats and eat them.

Gary is good with other cats and is looking for a peaceful home to retire to. If you’re patient, he will make the perfect companion.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Gary and take him home