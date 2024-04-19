Pet of the week: Gizelle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gizelle is a 11-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Gizelle is a dignified senior lady, expressing a clear preference for being the sole recipient of her human’s adoration, thriving best as the only pet in a peaceful, loving home.

She finds joy in the simple things: the gentle caress of cheeks and head scratches, basking in the golden glow of sunbeams, or curling up in the snug embrace of a cozy box. Gizelle appreciates the tranquility of being read to. Her ears perking up at the sound of a soothing voice, yet she equally values her moments of solitude, reflecting the independent streak characteristic of her tortoiseshell heritage.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Gizelle and take her home.