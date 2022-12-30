ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Gunner is an 11-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Need some more snuggles in your life? Gunner is your guy! This handsome 11-year-old loves nothing more than being cuddled up close to his favorite people.

Gunner can be nervous at first, but after just a little time to warm up to you he will be trying to convince you that he is a lap dog! While he does love chilling out, Gunner is also more energetic than you might expect for a senior! He loves going for long walks and investigating all the smells.

Gunner is also very friendly with other dogs and has lived with them before (his brother Buddy is also here looking for a home, but they are not required to go together).

If this sweetheart sounds like a good fit for your family, come and meet him! He’ll be waiting to show you his smile!

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Gunner and take him home.