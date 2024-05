ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honey, a 3-year-old dog, is looking for a loving home.

Honey loves to play with her squeaky toys and can entertain herself for a long time. She is house-trained and working on crate training.

She would do best in a home without other pets or small children. She loves spending time with her humans, so if you work from home, honey could make the perfect four-legged assistant.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Honey and take her home.