ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Houdini is a dog looking for a loving home.

Houdini is one handsome eight-year-old! Don’t let his age fool you, though. Houdini is fairly active and loves his morning and evening walks through the neighborhood. He likes to play with his bones and stuffies and loves ALL the belly rubs. He also enjoys people-watching, sun bathing, and drinking lots of refreshing water. He LOVES nice, long naps in bed or on the couch after he eats.

Houdini is a calm senior with impeccable hearing. He is the protector of his foster home and is getting more comfortable in car rides. Due to age, Houdini has back legs sensitivity and takes his time climbing upward, so he’ll need someone patient and willing to help him out from time to time. Maybe that person is you? Houdini says, “If you are interested in meeting me, please email my best friend, Anika, at drasjohnson@outlook.com to schedule a meet and greet. Hope to see you soon!”

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Houdini and take him home.