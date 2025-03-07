Pet of the Week: Indie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Indie, a 3-year-old dog, is looking for a loving home.

Indie loves people, especially people who offer her yummy treats and lots of petting. Indie is your quintessential snuggle-pup. Sure, she enjoys a walk now and then, but attention and playtime are her love languages.

She is a dog walker and staff favorite, but it is time for her to find her forever home and be the couch potato she’s been dreaming of.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Indie and take her home.