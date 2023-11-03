ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Jack is a 2-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Jack is a brown and white tabby whose large, expressive eyes hold a world of wonder and curiosity. This enchanting feline has a tender disposition, currently finding the hustle and bustle of the shelter a bit overwhelming.

Yet, beyond the nervous exterior lies a heart ready to embrace the warmth of a loving home. Jack is a contemplative soul, often found indulging in the peaceful pastime of bird watching, his large eyes reflecting the graceful dance of the birds in the sky.

His playful side emerges with joyous leaps and acrobatic twists when a wand toy comes into play, but he equally cherishes his moments of solitude, thoughtfully scratching on his cat tree, carving out his personal space in the world.

Jack embodies the perfect blend of independence and affection; he might explore corners of his domain solo, yet when the day winds down, he dreams of curling up beside his favorite humans, offering his gentle purrs as a symphony of love and trust. As he steps into the next chapter of his life, Jack seeks a tranquil home where he can truly bloom, transforming from a shy observer to a loving and loyal companion.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Jack and take him home.