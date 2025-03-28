Pet of the Week: Juliet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Juliet, an 8-year-old of a mixed breed, is looking for a new home.

Juliet enjoys going for walks, snuggles and snacks, as she is very food motivated. She knows how to “sit,” but could learn more tricks in a new home.

She came to Lollypop Farm with plenty of other dogs from another home, but Lollypop said they are unsure how much all the dogs interacted and doesn’t have any experience with cats.

If you are interested in meeting Juliet and learning more about her and taking her home, contact or visit Lollypop Farm.