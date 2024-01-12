Pet of the Week: Kane

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kane, a 3-year-old cat, is looking for a loving home.

He has striking orange and white fur and charming chubby cheeks. This shy boy yearn for a peaceful environment where he can feel safe and loved. His ideal home would have a cozy ‘base camp’ equipped with all the necessities – litter boxes, food and water bowls, an assortment of toys, scratching posts, and comfy beds – creating a sanctuary where he can gradually build their confidence.

He appreciates slow, gentle movements from his human friends and finds comfort in being read to in soft, soothing tones. Kane has a penchant for wet cat food and enjoys perching up high, being a keen observer of the world around him. In the right home, one that respects his need for calm and patience, Kane will blossom into a loving, loyal companion.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Kane and take him home.