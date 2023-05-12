ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Kendall is a 9-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

You’ll be blown away by Kendall’s beauty and charm. She’s lived with other cats, and she might like a feline friend in her new home. Kendall likes sitting in cardboard boxes lined with fuzzy blankets, playing with catnip toys, and listening to classical Christmas music all year long.

She dislikes rushing around, busy households, and getting her nails trimmed. Kendall is a tortoiseshell cat without any “cattitude. She’ll be waiting for you to stop in and say hello.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Kendall and take her home.