ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Kit Kat is a 9-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

She is a distinguished, brown and white tabby who carries the serene wisdom of her years with grace. With a preference for tranquility, Kit Kat is a senior feline whose need for a calm, peaceful environment matches her gentle spirit.

While she may come across as a tad nervous, a pinch of patience reveals the warm heart within her. Kit Kat cherishes the simple pleasures in life, like indulging in her favorite Temptations treats or savoring tiny morsels of tuna.

Just recently, she has begun to appreciate the occasional cheek scritch, showing that she is always open to new experiences. Being a lover of comfort, she seeks out the coziest nooks for her well-deserved slumber. This sweet soulful tabby is looking for her forever home where she can bask in quietude and love.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Kit Kat and take her home.