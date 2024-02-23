Pet of the Week: Lemmy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lemmy is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Lemmy came to Lollypop Farm due to some changes in the family that meant they were unable to keep him. Lemmy’s a calm guy who loves cuddles. He’s housetrained and already knows how to sit, stay, lie down and come when asked.

Positive-reinforcement training is a great way to bond with a new dog, so bring out the treats and get ready to tell him what a good boy he is as you teach him more of the basics and maybe even a few tricks.

If you would love to meet Lemmy and take him home, contact Lollypop Farm.