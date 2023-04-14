ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Leo is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Leo is large and prefers to spend much of his time in his comfy bed. He has been quite nervous so far at the shelter, so it may take some time for him to settle into a new environment and show his full personality.

He is a smart boy because he has figured out how to open one of our doors! And what did he do with this talent? He went right back to bed of course! It’s too cold outside!

Leo would do best with ages 12 and up. He seems to be picky about canine companions, so we will have to ensure that he is a good match for any resident dogs you may have. His history with cats is unknown.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Meatball and take him home.