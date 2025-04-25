Pet of the Week: Lieutenant Doggo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lieutenant Doggo, a 6-year-old dog, is looking for a loving home.

Lieutenant Doggo is a friendly guy who loves every person he meets. His favorite place is the couch, especially when he has someone to cuddle with. He is currently living life in a foster home, but is eager to find his next family. He is house-trained and knows “sit” and “paw”, though he hasn’t quite learned how to salute yet.

You can email Lt. Doggo’s friend, Nicole, at nratliff@lollypop.org to meet Lieutenant Doggo and take him home. You can learn more from his page on Lollypop Farm’s website.