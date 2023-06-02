ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Loki is a 1-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Loki may be named after a mischievous character, but he promises he is a very good boy. This handsome 1-year-old has a sweet face, beautiful eyes, and a speckled “cookies and cream” coat (which he enjoys covering with mud).

He loves toys (especially tennis balls, although he WILL consume them) and attention. If you’re willing to throw the ball for him and give him scratches, he will probably become your new best friend in no time.

Loki has already won the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and we’re sure you will love him too! You can see him in action on our YouTube page where he starred in his very own video.

According to his previous owner, Loki did not get along well with other dogs. His history with cats and children is unknown. If you are interested in Loki, our adoptions counselors can help you find out if he is the right fit for your family.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Loki and take him home.