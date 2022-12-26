ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Marquie is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Marquie has an athletic build, and he loves to put it to use. He wants to chase wand toys, roll in catnip, munch on cat grass, climb up and down cat trees, and eat from food puzzles (ask your counselors what these are).

He would do best in an adult home, where the people understand cat body language. Marquie wants to rule his new home, so he says no to other pets. He hopes his new owners feed the birds, because he loves watching them. Meet the mischievous Marquie today.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Marquie and take him home.