ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Meatball is a cat looking for a loving home.

Who wants to bring a Meatball home with them? Even if you’re vegan, you can bring home this Meatball. This handsome tuxedo feline is a delicious cat to look at, and he has an amazing personality as well.

He has lived with both cats and dogs and has done well with them. Meatball just happens to be a lap cat and a social butterfly as well. He might be considered a senior, but he still loves to chase wand toys, roll in catnip, and watch birds (whether at the feeder or on TV). Don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet this special guy.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Meatball and take him home.