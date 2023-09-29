ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Misa is a 6-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Misa is a little lady with the cutest little ears. She has been in and out of Lollypop for quite some time now. She’s like a perfect cookies and cream ice cream cone.

Misa has lots of energy to burn, so she’d love to go on long walks with you or play. She’s a very smart girl and has been working on her sits, and can do a few other fun tricks. Her play style might be a bit much for younger kids, so we’d suggest that if she goes to a home with children they be over twelve years old.

Based on what we’ve seen at the shelter, we are recommending that Miss Misa not live with any small animals or cats. We’ve introduced her to a few dogs here and she has done fine, so if she goes home with one we’d like them to meet and we’d show how to introduce them to each other.

Lovely Misa has been so very patient, waiting for someone to see her unique shine. All of our staff members have been rooting for her since the first day she arrived here.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Misa and take her home.