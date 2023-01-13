ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Misa is a 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

This little lady with the cutest little ears has been with us for a few months now. She’s like a perfect cookies and cream ice cream cone. Misa is a pretty high energy girl that is learning impulse control. She’s a very smart girl and has been working on her sits, and can do a few other fun tricks!

She has a pretty rough and tumble play style, so we’d suggest that if she goes to a home with children they be over twelve years old. She has an unknown history with cats, but Misa told us that they sound very fun to chase, so we suggest no cats or small animals in the home.

We’ve introduced her to a few dogs and she isn’t quite sure how to handle herself around them, so if she goes home with one we’d like them to meet and we’d show how to introduce them to each other.

Misa is an absolute sweetheart with a lot of love to give and a lot of sillies to show off! Misa is working on new skills, so she will come with four weeks of FREE training! This will be great to engage her brain and help her build a bond with her new family.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Misa and take her home.