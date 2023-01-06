ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Mocha is an 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Lovely Mocha was brought to Lollypop Farm when her family could no longer take care of her. We don’t know much about her background, but she’s been a bit of a shy girl with some of the staff at first, so she’ll need to meet everyone in your home before adoption. In fact, we’d like to do a few meet’n’greets so she can take her time getting to know you, which will bring out her inner sweetheart.

Because she can be a bit shy we think an adult-only (18+) home would likely be the best fit for her. We don’t know how she is with other pets, so if you have dogs at home we can have them meet here to see if they’d like to be friends. If you have any resident cats, we have lots of info for you on the best way to do introductions.

Though she’s still a youthful 5 years old, Mocha would prefer to lounge around and take calm walks around the neighborhood. No marathons for this girl! Like all dogs, she’ll bond with her new family via training, so nab some extra-yummy treats and have fun teaching her the basics and maybe even a few tricks.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Mocha and take her home.