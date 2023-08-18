ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Norman is a cat looking for a loving home.

Meet Norman, a dignified brown and white tabby who, at 10 years, boasts a life rich with experiences and quiet reflections.

With his gentle spirit, he’s lived a solitary life without the company of other animals, finding peace in his own company. Age hasn’t diminished his zest for life; in fact, he’ll happily tell you he’s still quite the connoisseur of catnip, both for feasting and frolicking.

When he’s not indulging in his catnip pleasures, you’ll find him engrossed in his hobbies: savoring delicious snacks, bird-watching with a keen eye, or playfully chasing wand toys.

However, Norman does have his reservations; young children unsettle him, and he’d rather keep his paws on the ground than be scooped up. This regal feline seeks a tranquil retirement home where he can bask in the golden years, surrounded by understanding and love.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Norman and take him home.