ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Onyx is a 9-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Onyx is a bit on the shy side, having never shared her living quarters with other animals. This gentle soul thrives on routine, including a special diet that caters to her unique health needs, and which must be continued in her new home.

She appreciates cozy sleeping spots, a quiet, calm environment, and especially patient companions who will gently coax her out of her shell. Onyx loves the sound of soothing voices, as they comfort her and strengthen the bond with her people.

Given the right environment and tender care, Onyx will reveal her true affectionate nature, and in return, she’ll offer unconditional love and companionship. With her mesmerizing coat and tranquil demeanor, Onyx is a gem of a companion ready to enrich her forever home with gentle purrs and quiet love.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Onyx and take her home.