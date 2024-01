ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Paco, a 1-year-old dog, is looking for a loving home.

Paco’s likes someone who’s as full of energy as he is. He also likes long walks on the beach or in a park or, frankly, anywhere. Paco’s previous owner describes him as “very sweet” and says “he loves petting and will not only wag his tail non-stop, he’ll reward you with a big smile.”

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Paco and take him home.