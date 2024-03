ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pete is a 8-year-old horse looking for a loving home.

Tall, dark, and handsome best describe this stunning gelding. He retired from racing last fall and is ready to find a new home where he can flourish.

Pete is a really sweet boy with great ground manners. If you’re a trainer or advanced rider looking for an amazing horse for the long term to bond with, Pete is the guy for you.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Pete and take him home.