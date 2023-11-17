ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Peter Parker is a 10-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Peter Parker is a not-so-ordinary grey tabby with a penchant for leading a double life, one-part serene senior cat, and another part undercover bird-watching superhero.

Preferring a calm and quiet home base, Peter keeps his alter ego under wraps, perhaps fearing that his incredible bird-watching skills might attract too much fanfare. By night, you’ll find him lounging in sunbeams, mastering the art of relaxation, or cocooned in the softest blanket, dreaming of his next daring adventure.

By day, he’s perched by the window, eyes fixed on the avian world, pondering the mysteries of the feathered creatures outside. When he’s not indulging in his bird-watching escapades or basking in sunny glory, Peter enjoys the finer things in life – like being read to or engaged in thoughtful conversation.

He’s a connoisseur of kitty treats, with a special fondness for Churu, which he considers the caviar of the cat world. Peter Parker might not swing between buildings, but he’ll swing his way into your heart with his charming quirks and love for the quieter, cozier side of life.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Peter Parker and take him home.