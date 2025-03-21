Pet of the Week: Regina

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Regina, a 2-year-old cat, is looking for a loving home.

Regina yearns for a calm and peaceful environment, a sanctuary where she can bloom at her own pace. To aid in her transition, Regina requires a well-equipped base camp, complete with all the essentials: food, water, litter boxes, cozy beds, and an assortment of toys.

This setup serves as a haven of familiarity, ensuring Regina feels safe, secure, and gradually adjusts to her new surroundings. She takes great pleasure in catnip-filled toys and has a soft spot for delectable kitty treats like Churu, which are sure to win her over. With a little patience, understanding, and a lot of love, Regina promises to be a loyal and affectionate companion, offering a uniquely endearing bond.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Regina and take her home.