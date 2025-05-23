Pet of the Week: Rigby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Meet Rigby, a 3-year-old mixed breed looking for a loving home.

Rigby is a friendly, active dog. He is looking for an active person or family to play with, especially with his favorite toy tennis balls.

Brought to Lollypop Farm in November of 2024, Rigby has enjoyed playing with other dogs at the shelter, but it is unknown if he has a history living with other animals. He has also learned how to sit and is eager to learn more tricks.

Lollypop Farm said they recommend Rigby live with kids six and up due to his high energy, but they said they will introduce everyone in the household to Rigby before sending him home.

