ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Rocky is a 2-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Rocky is a big cuddle bug who will use his pout to get what he wants – and what he wants is usually cuddles. Rocky may try to look tough on the outside, but he is a big softy. This medium-sized mix is only 2 years old, but he has an old soul and adorable face wrinkles to match.

If you’re looking for a work-from-home companion, Rocky might be the dog for you. He loves spending time with his people. Something cute about Rocky is that he REALLY needs a blankie to sleep with, so please make sure he is provided with blankets so he can catch some zzz’s. He still likes to get active outside, though – his favorite staff member takes him for lots of hikes and says he’s a good boy!

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Rocky and take him home.