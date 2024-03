ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rye is a 6-year-old goat looking for a loving home.

This handsome boy came to Lollypop Farm as part of a cruelty investigation so he is a bit shy and nervous around people. He needs to have other goats around that he can take cues from in order to help him feel secure. Rye’s adoption fee is $65.

You want to adopt Rye, please email farm@lollypop.org or call 585-223-1330 x266.