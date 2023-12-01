Pet of the Week: Sam the Pony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Sam is a 17-year-old horse looking for a loving home.

Looking for a cute, oversize pony to have a little fun with? Sam is looking for his next adventure in life. This guy is a former Amish buggy horse turned trail horse. He is an easy keeper with a really sweet personality.

Sam, like all pony’s, can have a bit of a naughty streak. He needs a confident handler who will let him know he can’t get away with any shenanigans. Once he realizes he can’t pull any funny business, he’s good to go. He is well trained under saddle, but has some go, so an Intermediate rider or above would be a good fit. Sam is an amazing guy, and looking for a home where he can be appreciated for all his great qualities.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Sam and take him home.