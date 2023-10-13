ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Sam is a 3-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Sam is a soft-spoken grey and white fuzzy feline with an undeniable charm. Shy at first glance, Sam’s gentle nature is part of his endearing character.

A peaceful cohabitant with other cats, Sam enjoys the simple pleasures of life like napping in small boxes or curling up on soft blankets. He requires patient and understanding humans who can provide the time and space he needs to adjust to his new home.

Winning over Sam’s trust comes with tasty treats and sweet, soothing words, which never fail to draw him out. To ensure a smooth transition, Sam needs to start in a single room where he can grow accustomed to his new routine, sights, and sounds at his own pace.

If you can offer Sam this nurturing environment, he’s ready to offer companionship and purrs in return. Can you provide Sam the calm, patient home where he can come out of his shell and thrive?

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Sam and take her home.