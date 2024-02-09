Pet of the Week: Silas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Silas, a 9-year-old cat, is looking for a loving home.

Silas, a dignified 9-year-old grey and white feline, carries the mystery of his past as a stray, shrouded in the quiet grace of his reserved demeanor.

Adapting to a new life, he seeks the tranquility of a calm and quiet household, where the hustle of the world fades away, allowing his cautious curiosity to emerge. While still wary of human companionship, Silas finds comfort in the simple pleasures of life-a bowl filled with his favorite canned cat food, the occasional treat, and the cozy embrace of blankets or the snug corners of small boxes.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Silas and take him home.