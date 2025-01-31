Pet of the Week: Skylar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skylar, a 3-year-old dog is looking for a loving home.

Skylar is a pretty girl who’s looking for a soft place to land. If you have a couch, she’s got the time. Skylar’s not a fan of shelter life, so she takes a little time to unwind, but once she’s relaxed she’s quite the social butterfly. Once she knows you, she’s a big fan of treats, petting and play – especially fetch.

Skylar loves to zoom around and sniff every blade of grass, and is looking forward to doing that in a home with you! She’s a treat lover– bonus points for cheese– making training and enrichment a true breeze with her.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Skylar and take her home.