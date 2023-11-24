ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Snow is a 4-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

It’s true that Rochester is a bit of a winter wonderland but even if you don’t like the snow, we think you’ll find Snow irresistible. This playful boy is a big fan of toys, especially rope toys, stuffed animals and the favorite of many pups worldwide: tennis balls. He walks nicely on a leash, and already knows Sit, Down and Stay. You can have fun bonding with him as you teach him even more commands and maybe a few tricks.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Snow and take him home.