ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Socks, a 6-year-old grey and white tuxedo cat, is looking for a loving home.

She’s looking for a tranquil, adult-only home where she can reign as the only pet. She loves catnip, being read to, and bird-watching from a cushy bed.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Socks and take her home.