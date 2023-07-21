ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Sophie is a 19-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Sophie is a distinguished lady, radiating wisdom and tranquility beyond her age. She’s seeking a peaceful retirement haven where she is the star attraction and the sole recipient of all the affection.

With a beautiful calico coat that’s as fluffy as a cloud, Sophie is an image of timeless grace. A soft-spoken matriarch, she’s longing for a serene and quiet environment to spend her golden years, thriving in the spotlight of her human companion’s care and attention.

Sophie finds bliss in the gentlest of caresses around her head, savoring the warmth and love these interactions bring. Equipped with a discerning palate, she relishes gravy-laden wet food, a culinary delight that always tempts her taste buds. But it’s not just physical comfort that Sophie cherishes.

She also has a soft spot for stories told at bedtime, allowing her to drift into her dreams on a wave of soothing words. Treat Sophie to the plush comfort of extra soft beds, and she’ll reward you with the unique charm of her tranquil companionship.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Sophie and take her home.