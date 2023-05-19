ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Stormy is a 4-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Stormy is a beautiful girl who is looking for her person or family! She is a playful 4-year-old who would love playmates to join in the fun with her – whether that be playing with toys and lounging on the couch or going for a nice walk/run!

Stormy’s zoomies can sometimes get the best of her, and tiny humans may not enjoy that. If you have younger ones at home, our counselors will talk to you about their comfort level around high-energy dogs, amongst other things to consider.

Overall, Stormy lives by the song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and she would LOVE for you to come visit her soon!

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Stormy and take her home.