ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lollypop Farm’s Pet of the Week is an 8-year-old cat who thrives off being able to make her own rules.

Sweetie is looking for a loving home where she can bird watch, climb and scratch at cat trees and take naps in boxes. She also might prefer being the only pet in her home.

Sweetie would be the perfect match for someone who respects and understands her needs and boundaries.

If you would like to meet Sweetie or learn more about adopting her, click here.