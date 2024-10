ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tarot, a 1-year-old dog, is looking for a loving home. This blue-eyed beauty was picked up by Lollypop Farm as a stray over the summer.

Staff tell us Tarot is still learning what a leash is but think he’ll be strutting the sidewalks before you know it. All he needs is a soft voice and some treats to turn into a social butterfly.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Tarot and take him home.