ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Tessa is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

If Tessa filled out a dating profile, she would say that her favorite hobbies include car rides and spending time with her people. She can be a bit shy when she first meets new people, though, but if you give her time to approach you and always have good treats on offer, before too long love will bloom.

Tessa is not a fan of other pets, so she’ll do best in a home where she can get all the love and attention. She’ll do best in an adult home, and we want to introduce her to the whole family here at the shelter before adoption.

Tessa is still young, with lots of energy, and she’ll be a lot of fun to train. Right now she knows Sit, Bed, House and – of course, given her love of ride-alongs – Car. Just bring more treats and there will be no limit to what she can learn.

Please contact her foster mom Christine at christinebb007@gmail.com to arrange a meeting.