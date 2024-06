ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thumper, a 10-year-old cat, is looking for a loving home.

Thumper wants a peaceful home and the company of calm feline companions. A shy, mellow soul, thumper loves to unwind in cozy quiet spaces and being read to. He requires a patient owner who can encourage him to come out of his shell.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Thumper and take him home.