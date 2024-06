ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tye, a 10-year-old cat, is looking for a loving home.

He’s a gentleman of refined taste. He likes a calm, quiet household where he can relax. He’s known for his distinctive “meow”, especially before mealtime.

Perhaps the most unique aspect of his personality is his love of Christmas music. He loves to doze off listening to yuletide tunes. You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Tye and take him home.