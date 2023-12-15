Pet of the Week: Val

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Val, a 2-year-old dog, is looking for a loving home.

Does Val look familiar to you? Through no fault of his own, this handsome 2-year-old finds himself back at Lollypop Farm. You’ll recognize him if you’ve ever seen him before, because he looks as if he walked out of a cartoon, with his big head and goofy smile.

Because he was shuffled around between several homes in the past, he’s understandably a little bit shy at first, but once he realizes you can be trusted he’s a happy, friendly boy. He has a nicely balanced level of energy. He loves his walks – in fact, he loves walking so much that you’ll probably want him to wear a harness – but he also loves cuddles on the couch time with his people. He already knows how to sit on command, so you can enjoy bonding time teaching him new commands and even some tricks in exchange for treats.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Val and take him home.