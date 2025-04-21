Rochester in Focus: April 20, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC talks about a documentary on homelessness that will be playing at The Little Theater on April 30.

Also, the founder of “ROC the Peace,” Sirena Cotton, talks about the organization that supports people in the Rochester area impacted by violence and this year’s Color’s Ball.

Next, we discuss a workout fundraiser at ROC Strong Club for “Camp Good Days.”

Lastly, we sat down with Christopher “Good News,” Caldwell, right before the release of his movie “Rennerai.”

Watch the full segment here: