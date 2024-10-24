Rochester in Focus: October 24, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we speak with Monique Chatman, owner of Equal=Grounds Coffee, who hosted a seminar about owning a small business. We have also details on the City of Rochester’s two-day economic development summit in November.

We also speak with Clianda Florence about her efforts to make sure everyone in Rochester is literate. She calls literacy the greatest social justice issue of our generation. Lastly, we speak with performer Miss Sweet Potato Pie who opened a new entertainment center at the Marketplace Mall.