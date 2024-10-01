Rochester in Focus: September 29, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we’re joined by Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s founder Clay Harris to talk about an upcoming job fair — one of his answers to the violence in Rochester.

You’ve probably seen our next guest in an Effortlessly Healthy commercial. Her name is Shaina Zazzaro. Her story is sure to inspire you.

Lynette also caught up with Miss Sweet Potato Pie to see what she’s up to.

Finally, Michael Bruce joins us to chat about a local off-Broadway production.

The full segment is available through the video player at the top of this story.