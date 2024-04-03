Eclipse: Area municipal guidelines, celebrations and what you need to know

Brighton: The Town of Brighton will hold the “BrightON BrightOFF” celebration for the eclipse from 1 to 5 p.m. at Buckland Park, featuring live music, food trucks and vendors, Buckland House tours, park guided hikes and more. (People are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Brighton Food Cupboard in exchange for free eclipse glasses.) There will be parking at Town Hall, Buckland Park and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Canandaigua: The city plans to close the City Pier and Kershaw Park to all vehicle traffic. Pedestrians are still welcome. Lakeshore Drive, between Ellen Polimeni Blvd. and Muar Street, will close to traffic from noon to 5 p.m.

Gates: Enjoy the eclipse at Total Sports Experience, 880 Elmgrove Road, from 1 p.n. to 5 p.m. There will be a DJ, food trucks and kids’ activities.

Geneva: The city will offer free, continuous shuttle services to and from the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lake Front Drive, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8. The shuttle parking lot is 1 Montmorency Way. (Parking at the Welcome Center is for handicap-parking only.) There will be no parking on any city green space. The city’s public boat launch on Seneca Lake will be closed April 7 and 8. Geneva City Hall at 47 Castle St. will be open and be used as an information center and stop to rest, get water and use the restroom. More information: https://www.cityofgenevany.com/DocumentCenter/View/1724/Solar-Eclipse-City-Map-final?bidId=

Irondequoit: Hosting “Together in Totality” at Helmer Nature Center from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on April 8. Information sessions for everything you need to know about the eclipse are set for April 2 at 10 a.m. at the Irondequoit Rec Center, then at 7 p.m. at the Irondequoit Library.

Livingston County: All county offices and non-emergency county services will be closed from noon April 8 through 8 a.m. April 9.

Penfield: Join the fun at an eclipse party at Harris Whalen Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and get your free eclipse glasses at Town Hall. All town offices are closed on April 8.

Pittsford: The Town of Pittsford has compiled a list of the best spots to see the eclipse. They’re hosting “Eclipse story” strolls from March 25 until April 9, at the Spiegal Pittsford Community Center. For more events in Pittsford, click here.

Victor: Town Hall, town Court, the town highway and transfer station offices and the transfer station will be closed April 8. Parks & Recreation at 7891 Lehigh Crossing will be open, with programming, on its regular hours.

Rochester: The city anticipates closing Lake Avenue/Beach Avenue when and if Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte gets full. The small streets around Parcel 5 will be closed, and Cobbs Hill will be closed to vehicles.

The following city facilities will be closed to the public on April 8: City Hall; Neighborhood Service Centers; the Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services DRHS administrative offices; city branch libraries and the Central Library downtown; Rochester Animal Services shelter; Rochester Traffic Violations Agency Office, Parking and Municipal Code Violations Bureau Office; and the Riverside and Mt. Hope cemeteries. Refuse and recycling collection will take place as scheduled, and the R-Centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city will host Total Eclipse ROCs the Market at the Rochester Public Market. The Cobbs Hill Reservoir will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to foot traffic for people who wish to view the eclipse there.

Webster: Town Hall and Town Court will close at 1 p.m. on April 8. Webster Public Library will be hosting eclipse programming at the Webster Rec Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8.