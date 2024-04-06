Eclipse excitement heating up at the RMSC

Palpable excitement for eclipse at RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we continue our countdown to the total solar eclipse on Monday, several eclipse-themed events are being held this weekend as thousands of visitors make their way to the Rochester area ahead of the big day.

For instance, there’s the Rochester Museum & Science Center, where the parking lot has been full all day Saturday as people check out RMSC’s eclipse-related programming.

Several police cars have been on hand monitoring traffic flow that will only get more intense as we get closer to Monday.

Of course, one thing you’ll need on Monday is a pair of solar eclipse glasses — which is why volunteers with the Ibero-American Action League were doing their part by handing out free pairs at their “Su Fue El Sol” eclipse readiness event at their offices in Rochester this afternoon. Organizers gave away 1,000 pairs of glasses as part of their “eclipse readiness” kit and also provided families with a fun and interactive way to learn about the eclipse.

Through the use of a simulation room, visitors could get a preview of what to expect during totality and even leave their fingerprints on a specially commissioned canvas featuring a painted eclipse. All in an effort to get families ready for the big day.

“Upon registration they’ll go through a quick little tour. Like a mini simulation room where things are darkened, and because its a family event, they can grab some moon sand, some glow sticks. The excitement really piled on day after day leading up to today and hopefully also on Monday. So the excitement is palpable,” said Kelvin Sanchez, mentoring program coordinator with Ibero-American Action League.

Palpable indeed.