Pittsford offering free eclipse glasses to town residents

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Town of Pittsford will offer eclipse viewing glasses for free to Pittsford residents. They will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the supervisor’s office at Town Hall (11 S. Main St.); and again during the Supervisor’s Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St.

The town will provide eclipse safety tips as well.

The town has 1,500 eclipse glasses available. There will be a limit of two pairs per household, and it’s only for Pittsford residents. The town will post updates on Facebook if it runs out of glasses.

The Town has put together an Eclipse Viewing Safety Tips sheet, which can be found on its Eclipse webpage at www.townofpittsford.org/eclipse-2024. The web page also includes a Pittsford Eclipse Viewing Sites map and a Viewing Sites Info sheet.