RIT photography class prepared students for eclipse day

Rochester Institute of Technology hosted a photojournalism course about eclipse photography. Each student identified a story they wanted to focus on for the special day.

Of course, the clouds certainly changed expectations a bit. So that means less focus on the sky, and more focus on what’s happening on the ground.

The professors say each student chose somewhere unique to experience it.

“How could we spread ourselves out around the community, to capture close to the full experience as we could? What stuff could we do in advance?” Jon Poggi, director of the photojournalism program at Rochester Institute of Technology, said.

“Some of it was events, some of it was interviewing spiritual religious leaders in advance to learn and how it might affect them. Play to the strengths of the class and not banking on this image everyone expected that they might make,” Josh Meltzer, associate professor, said.

The one-credit class only meets monthly. The first three classes were focused on researching the eclipse, and pitching ideas for coverage. The last meeting is April 19, where students will create a final publication.

Images from Rochester Institute of Technology student Lucas Lee. (www.lucaslee.photo)